Capybara stated that more than a dozen Nutex partners, including physicians, medical directors, and board members, have accused Nutex and its CEO and Chairman, Thomas Vo, of wrongdoing, including fraud, embezzlement, and self-dealing.

Capybara Research on Tuesday announced it is short Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), stating that the company and its CEO defrauded its partners through various schemes.

Following the announcement, NUTX tumbled nearly 22% by Tuesday morning.

The allegations span over ten years, the firm said, citing multiple independent sources. More than a dozen Nutex partners, including physicians, medical directors, and board members, have accused Nutex and its CEO and Chairman, Thomas Vo, of wrongdoing, including fraud, embezzlement, and self-dealing, Capybara said.

Vo allegedly used his position to sign unfavorable contracts with companies that he secretly owned and controlled, and also used Nutex to “steal” millions of dollars from physicians and partner ERs, the firm said.

“Vo used the stolen money to fund his personal investments in other medical facilities, which are part of Nutex,” Capybara said in the first part of its report. The firm also highlighted that it will be releasing the second part of the report.

