The Cybercab is slated for volume production in April 2026, and is expected to have no steering wheel or pedals.

As per Black, Tesla will include optional steering wheels and pedals to the vehicle to dissolve regulatory issues, and add an optional small back seat for those who want seating for four.

The fund manager believes the company will sell Cybercabs to investors or fleet owners.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal from earlier this week, the company is designing the production line for Cybercab to make hundreds of the two-seat vehicle a week.

The Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black on Friday opined that EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) will delay the release of its dedicated robotaxi product, called Cybercab, until late-2026 owing to regulatory or safety issues.

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The Cybercab is a two-seater vehicle slated for start of production in April. The vehicle is expected to have no steering wheel or pedals and be priced around $30,000.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal from earlier this week, the company is designing the production line for Cybercab to make hundreds of the two-seat vehicle a week.

The particular design of the Cybercab will make it necessary for the company to file for certain exemptions to launch it. However, Tesla hasn’t made any such applications yet, the report said.

Black Postulates

As per Black, Tesla will include optional steering wheels and pedals to the vehicle to dissolve the regulatory issues, and add an optional small back seat for those who want seating for four.

Tesla has previously said that it will deploy Cybercabs into its own robotaxi fleet. However, Black now believes the company will sell Cybercabs to investors or fleet owners rather than commit its own capital.

“If not selling to consumers, how will $TSLA convince fleet owners/investors to buy $30K Tesla robotaxis with 2 seats, no pedals/steering wheel and commodity autonomous ride hailing that will compete against other autonomous vehicles in the Uber/Lyft networks and which depreciate completely over 5-6 years?” Black posed.

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