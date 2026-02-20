The launch comes as Cybertruck demand has cooled in the U.S., with Tesla having removed the cheaper RWD version last year.

Tesla opened U.S. orders for its lowest-priced Cybertruck yet at $59,990.

The new dual-motor AWD Cybertruck offers 325 miles of range and key utility features, but drops several premium elements from the $79,990 trim.

The company is now looking to overseas markets for Cybertruck and potential commercial uses to support the vehicle.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Thursday opened U.S. orders for its “most affordable” Cybertruck yet, pricing the electric pickup at $59,990, marking a reduction from earlier trims, but still well above the $40,000 starting price CEO Elon Musk promised when the vehicle was unveiled in 2019.

The new version undercuts the $79,990 dual-motor all-wheel-drive trim that had been the entry point last year.

TSLA stock was in the green for a second straight session on Thursday, rising 0.1% to end at $411.71.

What The New Cybertruck Offers

The new Cybercab trim comes with dual-motor AWD and an estimated 325 miles of range. Standard features include a powered tonneau cover, a 6-foot by 4-foot composite bed, and powershare capability, allowing owners to draw power from the vehicle through two 120-volt outlets and one 240-volt outlet located in the bed.

Tesla also lists coil springs with adaptive damping, steer-by-wire technology, four-wheel steering, a powered frunk, and a towing capacity of up to 7,500 pounds.

What’s Missing Compared With Cybertruck’s Premium Trim

Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt outlined on X how the new $59,990 Cybertruck differs from the $79,990 Premium AWD version.

According to Merritt, the lower-priced trim comes with reduced towing and payload capacity, replaces air suspension with a coil-spring setup, and uses smaller wheels. The interior shifts from premium materials to textile seating and removes seat ventilation, while the sound system is scaled back. The new version also drops the second-row display, cabin power outlets, premium lighting, L-track cargo rails, and Tesla’s Vault bed, instead offering a standard bed paired with a motorized tonneau cover.

Tesla Removes Cybertruck RWD From Lineup

The launch of the $59,990 version follows Tesla’s decision in September 2025 to remove the Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant from its lineup.

That RWD model, priced at $69,990, had been introduced in April as Tesla’s cheapest Cybertruck offering. The automaker had stripped several features from the vehicle to reach the lower price point. As the Sept. 30 deadline for the $7,500 federal tax credit approached, Tesla pulled the Long Range RWD trim from sale. Since then, only the Long Range AWD and the top-tier Tri-Motor Cyberbeast have been available.

Pricing Promises Still Hang Over The Model

Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck in November 2023, years after its high-profile debut. When production models finally reached customers, pricing landed far above Musk’s early projections, which had included a $40,000 base model and a top-trim near $70,000. Higher prices limited the number of early reservations that converted into firm orders, contributing to softer demand in the U.S. market.

Tesla does not break out Cybertruck sales separately in its delivery reports. Instead, the vehicle is grouped under the company’s “other models” category, alongside the Model S, Model X, and Tesla Semi. However, the company said in July 2025 that Cybertruck sales had fallen to about 5,000 units per quarter, or roughly 20,000 vehicles annually, despite earlier plans for production capacity exceeding 250,000 units per year.

Looking Abroad And Beyond Consumer Sales

As U.S. demand cooled, Tesla began expanding Cybertruck availability overseas. Last month, the company confirmed deliveries had begun in the UAE, earlier than previously planned. Orders have also opened in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with pricing starting at 435,000 riyals ($116,000) in Saudi Arabia.

During Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Musk also said the Cybertruck platform could be used for autonomous intra-city cargo delivery, calling it suitable for short-distance urban logistics if consumer demand for the vehicle falls short of expectations.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bullish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

TSLA stock has declined 8% so far this year.

