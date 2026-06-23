The crash occurred on the evening of Friday, June 19, when a Tesla Model 3 left the roadway in Katy, Texas, and struck a residential home at high speed, the Wall Street Journal reported.

NHTSA confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that it is launching a special crash investigation into the incident.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver told investigators that an automated driving assistance system was engaged at the time of the crash.

Contrary to its name, full self-driving does not enable vehicle autonomy.

U.S. auto safety regulation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, has reportedly opened a probe into a fatal crash in which a Tesla Model 3 slammed into a residential home in Texas, killing a woman inside.

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Shares of Tesla closed up 1% in regular trading hours but fell 0.2% after hours.

What Happened?

The crash occurred on the evening of Friday, June 19, when a Tesla Model 3 left the roadway in Katy, Texas, and struck a residential home at high speed, the Wall Street Journal reported. The vehicle broke through the brick wall and hit a woman inside the home, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 44-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver told investigators that an automated driving assistance system was engaged at the time of the crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that it is launching a special crash investigation into the incident.

Other Tesla Safety Probes

The NHTSA investigation comes as the agency conducts multiple ongoing probes into Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems. In March, NHTSA upgraded an earlier preliminary evaluation into a wider probe covering approximately 3.2 million Tesla vehicles. That probe focuses on whether the systems adequately detect and respond when cameras are impaired by conditions such as fog, sun glare, or dust.

Tesla’s driver-assistance features have been under federal scrutiny since 2016, following a fatal crash in Florida. Subsequent investigations have examined incidents involving collisions with first responders’ vehicles, traffic violations while using FSD, and overall crash reporting.

Contrary to its name, full self-driving does not enable vehicle autonomy. It requires driver supervision to take over as and when required, though the company and its billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, have often reiterated optimism in its ability to eventually beat a human driver.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user included TSLA in a list of “most frustrating price action stocks right now.”

Another user noted that the company has been unable to solve vehicle autonomy yet, despite promises otherwise.

TSLA stock has fallen by about 8% this year.

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