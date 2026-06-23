Fugazi Research said that while the company markets itself as a key player in streaming aggregation, advertising technology, telecom partnerships, and sports distribution, its financial performance tells a much different story.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company reported revenue of just $92,909.

Fugazi highlighted the stock’s price-to-sales ratio of 539; the stock currently trades at around $7.1.

The short seller also raised concerns about related-party transactions involving businesses connected to the CEO, William Mobley.

Shares of FreeCast (CAST) tumbled 12% on Monday, its first decline in seven sessions, after short-seller Fugazi Research said the company is one of the latest examples of a speculative microcap stock ‘detached’ from its underlying business fundamentals.

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“FreeCast, Inc. has become another speculative microcap momentum vehicle whose stock price has detached from the business’s financial reality,” the report read.

CAST shares added a whopping 1,264% to their value over a six-session rally though Thursday’s close.

Earnings Vs Stock Price

While the company markets itself as a player in streaming aggregation, advertising technology, telecom partnerships, and sports distribution, its financial performance tells a much different story, noted Fugazi.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company reported revenue of just $92,909 while posting a net loss exceeding $4.5 million. The company ended the quarter with around $119,000 in cash and disclosed substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern without additional financing.

Despite its situation, CAST stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 579.

Digging Deeper Into the Starlink Deal

The recent surge in CAST shares was driven by investor excitement surrounding a deal with Starlink last week. The deal enables Freecast to offer satellite internet connectivity alongside its existing media, television, advertising, and digital services across multiple enterprise markets.

The news ignited a trading frenzy, which briefly valued the company at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Yet, despite the dramatic market reaction, the agreement appears to be a non-exclusive reseller arrangement with no publicly disclosed minimum commitments, contract value, or revenue targets, the short seller noted.

CEO Control Concerns

Fugazi also raised concerns about related-party transactions involving businesses connected to the CEO, William Mobley. The company has relied heavily on funding from the CEO and his company, Nextelligence, to continue operating. Nextelligence also holds preferred shares that would be paid before common shareholders in the event of a sale or acquisition.

Mobley controls about 88% of the company’s voting power through a special share structure, giving him effective control over corporate decisions.

Retail’s Take On CAST

Retail sentiment surrounding CAST on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day earlier, while message volumes on the platform were ‘extremely high.’

CAST shares have lost nearly 22% since their market debut in March.

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