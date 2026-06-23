Alphabet Inc. shares fell sharply following the high-profile departures of two top artificial intelligence pioneers to chief rivals, overshadowing Google DeepMind's newly announced cinematic research partnership with film studio A24.

Google DeepMind launched a multi-year creative partnership and financial investment with independent studio A24 to develop artist-guided filmmaking software.

The long-term partnership embeds artificial intelligence researchers directly into the filmmaking process to build and refine new storytelling technologies.

Nobel Prize laureate John Jumper left Google DeepMind for Anthropic, closely following Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer’s sudden move to OpenAI.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) shares plummeted more than 5% Monday, its worst one-day fall in over a year, following news that two of Google’s most celebrated artificial intelligence researchers have defected to rival firms, a severe talent drain that cast a long shadow over the tech giant’s landmark entertainment alliance with indie studio A24.

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The multi-year collaboration pairs Google DeepMind, a pioneer in advanced AI systems, with the indie studio known for pushing creative boundaries. According to a statement released by the companies, the venture is designed to integrate technological innovation into the early stages of the artistic process, ensuring that upcoming digital tools are built with direct input from the creators who will use them.

As part of the broad agreement, Google has also made a financial investment in A24. Financial details and the size of the stake were not immediately disclosed.

Bridging Tech and Storytelling

The alliance signals an evolving dynamic between Silicon Valley and Hollywood. While much of the entertainment industry’s relationship with AI has been defined by caution and regulatory debate, the Google DeepMind and A24 agreement frames the technology as a collaborative medium.

Eli Collins, Vice President of Product at Google DeepMind, noted that the initiative will span multiple research and development projects over time.

"By anchoring Google DeepMind's innovations directly within the creative process, A24 and its filmmakers can help shape new technology in service of their vision and expand their storytelling possibilities," Collins said.

In return, tech engineers will receive feedback from working filmmakers to test, tweak, and iterate on AI models in real-world scenarios.

The AI Shift in Hollywood

The deal comes at a pivotal moment for the entertainment landscape. Studios are increasingly looking for ways to streamline costly post-production pipelines, visual effects, and pre-visualization workflows using generative models.

By framing the venture as a research-first partnership, Google DeepMind and A24 appear focused on establishing safe, practical, and artist-approved boundaries for how advanced computation can serve cinematic narratives.

GOOGL Loses AI Talent

Google DeepMind Vice President John Jumper announced on X over the weekend that he is leaving the company to join Anthropic. Jumper’s departure from Google comes merely a day after Noam Shazeer, former co-lead of Gemini, said he was leaving the company for OpenAI.

“It was a difficult decision to move on. I’m incredibly proud of the amazing team at Google and everything we’ve built together. It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with all of you,” Shazeer said in a post on X.

Jumper won the 2024 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work in artificial intelligence, alongside Demis Hassabis, the current CEO of DeepMind.

GOOGL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Alphabet trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

GOOGL stock is up 12% year-to-date. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 27% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up 41%.

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