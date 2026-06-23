SpaceX has signed a significant computing power agreement with open-source AI startup Reflection, potentially worth up to $6.3 billion, CNBC reported.

The deal provides Reflection, a startup last valued at $25 billion, with access to advanced Nvidia GB300 chips at SpaceX’s Colossus data center complex.

Under the terms, Reflection will pay SpaceX $150 million per month beginning July 1, 2026, with the arrangement running through 2029 if it continues to term.

The Reflection agreement builds on several major prior deals that underscore SpaceX’s growing role as an AI infrastructure provider, including ones wth Anthropic and Google.



Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) fell 10% on Monday, on track for one of its worst single-day performances since its Nasdaq debut, even as it signed another computing power agreement with startup Reflection AI.

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SpaceX has signed a significant computing power agreement with open-source AI startup Reflection, potentially worth up to $6.3 billion, marking the latest expansion of its AI infrastructure business, CNBC reported.

The deal provides Reflection, a startup last valued at $25 billion, with access to advanced Nvidia GB300 chips at SpaceX’s Colossus data center complex in the Memphis, Tennessee area, the report added.

SpaceX- Reflection AI Deal Terms

Under the terms, Reflection will pay SpaceX $150 million per month beginning July 1, 2026, with the arrangement running through 2029 if it continues to term. Either party can terminate the contract with 90 days’ notice after the initial three months. The agreement gives Reflection additional capacity to advance what it describes as “American open intelligence,” emphasizing open-source models amid concerns over reliance on closed AI systems from major providers.

Colossus, originally developed by xAI, was built rapidly as one of the world’s largest AI training supercomputers to power Elon Musk’s Grok models. SpaceX has since transformed the facility—often called a “gigafactory of compute”—into a revenue-generating platform by leasing capacity to external AI companies facing acute shortages of high-end Nvidia GPUs.

Other SpaceX Computing Power Deals

The Reflection agreement builds on several major prior deals that underscore SpaceX’s growing role as an AI infrastructure provider, including ones wth Anthropic and Google.

In May 2026, Anthropic secured access to the compute capacity at Colossus 1. The deal provides more than 300 megawatts of power and over 220,000 Nvidia GPUs. According to SpaceX’s regulatory filings, Anthropic agreed to pay $1.25 billion per month through approximately May 2029, a contract potentially worth over $40 billion if fully executed. The partnership also includes expressed interest in collaborating on space-based data centers.

In early June 2026, Google signed an agreement to lease approximately 110,000 Nvidia GPUs and related components from SpaceX facilities. Google will pay $920 million per month from October 2026 through June 2029, representing a potential total value exceeding $30 billion, a filing showed.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stayed within the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism in the company’s vision for putting up data centers in space.

Another user recommended buying Bitcoin instead of SpaceX shares.

SPCX stock is currently trading around $165, still a significant premium to its IPO price of $135/ per share.

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