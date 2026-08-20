Morningstar expects Cybercab’s low costs to support “strong profits” and “strong growth in 2027.”

Robotaxis generated under 0.5% of Tesla’s 2025 revenue but account for over 30% of Morningstar’s valuation.

Tesla could launch Cybercab publicly in Austin this month, beginning with employee rides before adding it to Robotaxi.

Waymo holds a 580-fold driverless-mile lead, while Tesla’s unsupervised Austin fleet reportedly shrank to around 17 vehicles.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) posted their best session in over a month on Wednesday as an imminent Cybercab deployment brought renewed attention to Morningstar’s bullish view that robotaxis will power over 30% of the company’s value.

TSLA stock jumped 4% on Wednesday and is up 3% this week, putting the shares on track for a third consecutive weekly gain.

Morningstar Sees 28% Upside For TSLA

Morningstar maintained its $450 fair value estimate for Tesla, implying a 28% upside from current levels. The brokerage called Cybercab’s potential deployment a “positive step forward” for Tesla’s autonomous-driving software. Launching a vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals would show that the tech “continues to advance through testing,” it said.

Robotaxis generated well under 0.5% of Tesla’s 2025 revenue but account for over 30% of Morningstar’s valuation. The firm expects Cybercab’s relatively low costs to support “strong profits” and “strong growth in 2027.” Morningstar places Tesla in ‘four-star’ territory with a ‘narrow’ economic moat and ‘very high’ uncertainty.

“At current prices, we view Tesla shares as undervalued,” Morningstar said, calling the stock a “good entry point for long-term investors.” Morningstar expects Tesla to expand Robotaxi into more cities and deploy additional vehicles without safety monitors through year-end.

Tesla Readies August Cybercab Launch

Tesla has told employees it is preparing to launch Cybercab publicly in Austin as soon as this month, The Information reported. The company reportedly plans to begin with employee rides on public roads before adding the vehicles to its Robotaxi service several days later. The August target could still slip.

Tesla has tested Cybercab around its Austin campus and recently trained local first responders to move the vehicles during emergencies. Its Robotaxi account is also promoting a “Cybercab launch event” through a rider sweepstakes ending Aug. 23.

Since Cybercab lacks manual controls, its usefulness depends entirely on Tesla’s autonomous-driving system. The company says remote operators can assist during emergencies.

Tesla Faces A Massive Waymo Gap

Tesla reported about 380,000 cumulative driverless miles across its Robotaxi hubs as of July. Alphabet-owned Waymo has surpassed 220 million rider-only miles, which is about a 580-fold lead.

Tesla has 186 Model Ys registered for its Austin service, but its unsupervised fleet reportedly stood at only around 17 vehicles in July, down from approximately 25 in the spring. Tesla has nevertheless been building Cybercabs at its Texas factory since February, with more than 100 units reportedly spotted by July. CEO Elon Musk originally unveiled the two-seat vehicle in 2024 with a price below $30,000.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA was ‘bullish’ amid a 10% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of August 20 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$TSLA $400’s come next, then new all-time highs towards the end of the year”

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Another user said, “If $TSLA breaks this bull flag pattern, we going to fill that gap on the daily”

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So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 22%.

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