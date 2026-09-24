Michael Saylor-backed Strategy led the decline among major crypto-linked stocks, while Coinbase and BitMine each fell more than 2%.

The 10-year Treasury yield closed Wednesday at 5.11% before climbing back above 5%, its highest levels since July 2007.

XRP led losses among major cryptocurrencies, while Solana and Ethereum also traded lower.

Investors are watching the Trump-Xi summit in Washington, with trade, technology and Iran among the issues in focus.

Crypto-linked large-cap stocks including Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN) and Circle (CRCL) traded lower pre-market on Thursday as Bitcoin (BTC) continued to slide, dipping below $84,000 in the last 24 hours.

The sell-off comes ahead of the meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday afternoon and continued uncertainty around the US-Iran war.

Strategy, the Michael Saylor-backed Bitcoin treasury company, led losses among the group, with MSTR stock down more than 3% in premarket trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company continued to trend in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

COIN stock and Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) each fell more than 2%, while USDC stablecoin issuer CRCL fell about 1.6%.

Bitcoin’s price fell more than 3% over the past 24 hours to around $83,200, reversing part of a recent rally that had pushed the cryptocurrency above $87,000 earlier this week.

Treasury Yields, Oil Price Surge Hits Crypto

The selloff followed a sharp move higher in Treasury yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield closed Wednesday at 5.11%, up 15 basis points on the day, according to Treasury data. It later climbed to 5.139%, its highest level since July 2007.

The two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.897%, its highest since 2023, while the 30-year yield climbed more than 3 basis points to 5.438%, reaching its highest level since 2004.

Oil prices added another layer of pressure. Brent crude futures for November delivery rose more than 3% to about $106 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures climbed more than 2.5% to roughly $94.50.

The broader market also came under pressure Thursday early morning, with Wall Street trading lower lower amid rising Treasury yields and higher oil prices.

Crypto Majors Extend The Slide

Ripple’s XRP (XRP) led the slide among major cryptocurrencies amid the selloff, followed by Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH). XRP’s price fell over 8.5% in the last 24 hours to around $1.46, while SOL’s price dipped 3.5% to around $113 and ETH’s price fell 3.3% to around $2,600.

The overall cryptocurrency market dropped around 1.7%, slipped back below the $3 trillion mark. Coinglass data showed that over $600 million in crypto bets had been liquidated in the last 24 hours, which long positions accounting for around $550 million of the wipe out.

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