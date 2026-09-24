While Tesla’s EU registrations surged in August, growth across the broader EU, EFTA and UK market was much slower at 4%.

BYD registrations climbed 144.1%, Chery’s grew 279.7%, while Leapmotor’s registrations surged 449.9% in August across the EU.

Tesla is set to showcase its new Semi electric truck manufacturing facility in Nevada later on Thursday.

An EU-wide approval vote for FSD could take place next month.

Tesla (TSLA) was in the spotlight on Thursday after the EV maker’s European registrations rose sharply in August and remained strong so far this year, although they were eclipsed by rapid growth from Chinese rivals including BYD, Chery and Leapmotor.

TSLA shares were down 1% in pre-market trading.

TSLA’s EU Growth Significantly Higher Than EU+EFTA+UK In August

In the European Union alone, Tesla registered 12,547 cars in August, up 52.7% year over year, while its market share rose to 1.8% from 1.2%. Through August, registrations jumped 65.9% to 142,165, giving Tesla a 1.9% share, up from 1.2% last year.

Across the broader EU, European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the UK, Tesla’s growth in August was much slower at 4%, with 15,430 registrations, while its market share remained unchanged at 1.9%. January-August registrations rose 43.3% to 191,787, lifting its share to 2.1% from 1.5%.

BYD, Chery And Leapmotor Are Growing Faster

Meanwhile, BYD registered 234,099 vehicles across the broader European region through August, up 144.1%, while Chery’s registrations surged 279.7% to 207,871. Leapmotor saw the biggest gains, with registrations soaring 449.9%.

Europe’s overall auto market is also expanding. EU registrations rose 5.3% to 7.55 million, while battery-electric registrations jumped 44.9% to 1.64 million. EVs accounted for 21.7% of EU registrations, up from 15.8% last year.

Tesla’s FSD Push Adds Another Europe Catalyst

Tesla has been pushing hard to expand Full Self-Driving (FSD) across Europe. Earlier this week, Czechia reportedly became the seventh European market to approve the system, while the automaker is already working with Irish authorities.

France has begun conducting road tests after Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said in July that while Tesla’s autonomous system offers significant technological progress, its safety benefits are not yet sufficient to justify authorization. A broader EU-wide approval vote could take place next month.

All Eyes On Tesla’ Semi Event

Tesla is set to showcase its new Semi electric truck manufacturing facility in Sparks, Nevada later on Thursday. The event comes just weeks after Tesla unveiled the production version of its Cybercab robotaxi in Austin.

Spanning about 1.7 million square feet, the Nevada facility is expected to eventually have capacity to produce as many as 50,000 Semi trucks annually.

TSLA Stock: Retail Bulls Eye $400

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

One user expects the stock to climb past $400 over the next two sessions. It is currently at $377.

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Another user called Tesla’s Semi a “game changer”

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However, the stock has declined more than 13% so far this year and is the only Magnificent 7 stock in the red as of Wednesday’s close.

Also read: Why Is GRML Stock Surging In Pre-Market Today?

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