Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

The auto regulator announced an investigation into approximately 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over safety concerns linked to the “Actually Smart Summon” feature.

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 6:33 PM IST

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares slipped over 1.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday following a bearish call on Wall Street and news of a fresh regulatory probe, sparking heightened interest among retail investors.

BofA Securities analyst John Murphy downgraded Tesla from ‘Buy’ to ‘Neutral,’ but raised the stock’s price target to $490 from $400. 

Murphy highlighted that many growth catalysts, particularly around Tesla’s robotaxi, Optimus bot, and energy ventures, are already priced in, leaving limited upside. 

He also cited high execution risk in Tesla’s ambitious ventures.

Adding to the pressure, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced an investigation into approximately 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over safety concerns linked to the “Actually Smart Summon” feature. 

The feature, introduced in September, enables users to remotely move their vehicle via a smartphone app. 

The NHTSA’s probe follows one reported crash and media accounts of similar incidents while the feature was in use.

On Stocktwits, Tesla remained a hot topic, ranking among the platform’s top 10 most active tickers. 

While retail sentiment was predominantly ‘bullish’, user opinions varied. 

Some expressed confidence in Tesla’s long-term prospects, predicting a quick recovery to new 52-week highs. 

Others voiced skepticism, arguing that the stock’s valuation is stretched at its $1.3 trillion market cap, with some forecasting a significant correction.

Tesla’s recent rally has been buoyed by optimism around regulatory developments under the incoming Donald Trump administration that could benefit CEO Elon Musk’s ventures, particularly in autonomous driving. 

However, the stock now remains well below its intraday high of $488 hit last month.

Tesla is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 29, with analysts expecting adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share on revenue of $27.24 billion. 

As the EV giant navigates regulatory scrutiny and investor sentiment shifts, its performance in the coming weeks will be closely watched by both Wall Street and retail traders.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Getty Images, Shutterstock Surge On Confirmation Of $3.7B Merger: Retail Applauds The Move

Getty Images, Shutterstock Surge On Confirmation Of $3.7B Merger: Retail Applauds The Move

Suncor Energy Stock Rises Pre-Market On Record Operational Results: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Suncor Energy Stock Rises Pre-Market On Record Operational Results: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Stories

football Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane reveals number of children he wants to have with his wife Aisha Tamba hrd

Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane reveals number of children he wants to have with his wife Aisha Tamba

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon