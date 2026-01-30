Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the space launch provider has discussed the possibility of a tie-up between itself and the EV company.

SpaceX is reportedly considering a potential merger with EV giant Tesla Inc in addition to AI startup xAI.

Any transaction could attract sizeable interest from infrastructure funds and Middle Eastern sovereign investors, sources told Bloomberg.

The report comes on the heels of Report reporting that SpaceX is also eyeing a merger with xAI ahead of its public offering.

TSLA shares rose 3% after-hours at the time of writing.

