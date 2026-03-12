The brokerage is exploring a next-generation version of its AI assistant Vega, that could evolve into multiple AI companions or copilots.

Webull shares are attempting to snap an eight-week losing streak, though the stock slipped 0.4% on Wednesday.

Vega has quickly gained traction since launching in November, assisting about 1.2 million global users weekly.

Vega was built with regulatory guardrails to avoid investment recommendations while synthesizing data from sources such as Reuters and filings with the U.S. SEC.

Shares of Webull Corp. (BULL) are on course to snap an eight-week losing streak — its worst ever — as the brokerage doubles down on artificial intelligence, calling the rapid rise of AI trading tools a “Wild West” while hinting at a next-generation version of its Vega assistant.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Webull Eyes Bigger Role For Vega AI

Speaking on Webull’s “Beyond the Horns” podcast, Jack Keating, the company’s global compliance officer, said the fast-moving AI landscape has created huge opportunities for trading platforms but also new challenges. “AI is kind of the Wild West, it’s like an open frontier,” Keating said.

Webull is exploring how Vega could evolve into multiple AI assistants embedded across the trading platform. “You may see Vega 2.0 or something that looks like Vega with a new name for a different purpose,” Keating said, adding that the platform could eventually feature multiple AI companions or copilots embedded across the app.

The roadmap includes expanding Vega across additional product verticals such as crypto trading and other financial tools. “We have an aggressive roadmap ahead on what we want Vega to do,” Keating said.

Vega Emerging As A Growth Driver

AI is becoming a central part of Webull’s growth strategy, with CEO Anthony Denier highlighting Vega during the company’s latest earnings call. “Launched at the end of last year, Vega is already integral to our continued growth, providing market data, analysis and real-time portfolio monitoring with user-controlled management of positions and risk preferences,” Denier said.

Adoption has surged quickly since launch in November. Keating said that it was a “pleasant surprise to see just how much engagement we've gotten. Yeah, it's almost been parabolic.”

Since launch, Vega has assisted about 1.2 million global users weekly, with roughly 10% of weekly active users asking the assistant more than 10 million questions, Denier said. He added that AI is also being deployed internally across customer service, research and development and operations.

Webull Builds Guardrails For Vega AI

Webull said Vega was designed with regulatory guardrails from the start to ensure the AI assistant does not cross into investment advice. “Webull is not the one telling you, oh, you should buy Apple.”

Instead, Vega synthesizes information from sources including Reuters, corporate earnings reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to help traders interpret market developments. “Vega has the capability to ingest massive amounts of data and do a lot of work for you in a matter of seconds,” Keating said.

The company has also begun expanding Vega internationally, including a recent launch in Australia, while adapting the system to comply with rules across different jurisdictions.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About BULL?

On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment for BULL shifted to ‘bearish’ from the ‘bullish’ zone over the past day amid a 43% decline in 24-hour message volume. BULL stock snapped two straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, ending 0.4% lower at $5.28. Shares fell another 1% in extended trading.

BULL sentiment and message volume as of March 12 | Source: Stocktwits

One user noted that “volatility is the key for this company's profits as the CEO mentioned on the earnings call.”

Another user said, “nice consolidation and support in the $5.25-$5.50 area after months of dropping. Due for a push very soon.”

BULL stock has lost nearly 60% of its value since going public through a blank-check merger in April 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<