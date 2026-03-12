Data from Stocktwits indicated that retail sentiment on SPY and QQQ remains bearish.

Crude oil surged back above $100 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Traders are watching Nvidia, Tesla, Rivian, and Oracle alongside fresh economic data and earnings reports.

Russell 2000 futures dropped more than 1%, signaling broader risk-off sentiment in small caps.

U.S. stock futures were under pressure early Thursday as escalating conflict in the Middle East drove crude oil prices back above $100 per barrel, after a brief reprieve. Despite a record strategic reserve release earlier this week aimed at easing supply fears, markets remain jittery.



As of 4:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nasdaq and S&P futures declined 0.3 each, Dow futures were down 0.4%, while Russell 2000 futures fell over 1%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has remained ‘bearish’, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has fallen to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch



Nvidia (NVDA): The chipmaker is reportedly earmarking $26 billion for in-house AI models.

Tesla (TSLA): Its subsidiary has received approval in the UK to provide electricity to households and businesses.

Oracle (ORCL): Is drawing retail attention after filings showed the company increased its restructuring expense pool by $500 million. The move has fueled speculation about potential layoffs as the company continues to restructure operations.

UiPath (PATH): The stock fell 5% in early premarket trade on Thursday despite steady earnings and a new $500M buyback. Even the CEO's commentary on a potential defense deal failed to revive investor sentiment.

Lightwave Logic (LWLG): The stock is on a tear in pre-market trading following a high-speed modulator deal with Tower Semiconductor.

Firefly Aerospace (FLY): A successful Alpha rocket launch carrying a Lockheed Martin payload is boosting the stock in trade today.

Rivian (RIVN): Investors are focused on today's high-stakes R2 vehicle launch.

Estee Lauder (EL): Has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Jo Malone and Zara over trademark rights to Malone’s name.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL): Retail investors are tracking its Nasdaq compliance deadline in April and developments around its sleep apnea drug.

Watch out for energy stocks (USO, TPET, INDO, BATL) on the back of volatile crude oil prices.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Nio Inc. (NIO), Walmart Inc. (WMT), and MP Materials (MP).

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be tracking initial jobless claims, the U.S. trade balance, and housing starts data later in the day. Additionally, the Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, is scheduled to speak on bank supervision later today.

On earnings radar, watch out for Dollar General (DG), which reports earnings before the bell. And Adobe (ADBE), Ondas Inc (ONDS), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) that report after the bell today.

