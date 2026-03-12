In a post on X, Patrick Witt said that stablecoins will funnel global deposits into U.S. banks, countering banks' "deposit flight" fears on stablecoin rewards.

Patrick Witt stated that foreign users exchanging local currency for dollar-backed stablecoins effectively sends new capital into U.S. banks.

His comments come as the crypto and banking industry remains divided over the CLARITY Act.

The primary argument made by banks has been that yield-bearing stablecoins could draw deposits away from traditional banks while operating under different regulatory standards.

White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt said on Wednesday that GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoins will drive global deposits into the U.S. banking sector, thereby enhancing capital inflows without the regulatory burden of banking amid the turf war between banks and the crypto industry over stablecoin rewards.

According to Witt, stablecoins could quietly strengthen dollar dominance, channeling global demand into U.S. banks and reinforcing liquidity, capital inflows, and financial influence. “Global demand for USD is massive. Foreigners exchange local currency for stablecoins from a US-based issuer,” he wrote in a post on X. “That is net new capital entering the American banking system.”

Source: @patrickwitt/X

DefiLlama data showed that the stablecoin market continues to grow, up 0.9% over the past week to over $314 billion. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Circle’s (CRCL) stablecoin USDC (USDC) remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

USDC retail sentiment and message volume on March 12 as of 4:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Stablecoins Could Strengthen Dollar Dominance

Witt said stablecoins issued under a clear regulatory framework could expand the reach of the U.S. dollar globally. Since these tokens are typically backed by dollar reserves held in U.S. financial institutions, increased stablecoin adoption could translate into additional deposits and liquidity within the American banking system.

If widely adopted, regulated stablecoins could become a mechanism that channels international capital toward U.S. financial infrastructure while maintaining the dollar’s role in global transactions.

Stablecoin Stalemate Between Crypto And Banks

Witt’s comments come as the CLARITY Act remains caught in a stalemate over stablecoin rewards. While the crypto industry argues that stablecoin rewards drive adoption, banks have said that yield-bearing stablecoins could drain deposits.

"Our industry welcomes competition and innovation," ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said earlier this week. However, he warned that regulators should avoid creating "an uneven playing field" where crypto firms provide bank-like products without complying with equivalent regulatory standards, echoing JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

However, the narrative has gotten heavy pushback from the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump, who stated that banks are holding the CLARITY Act “hostage.”

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<