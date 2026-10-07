According to the Federal Ministry of Transport, German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger said he supports prompt approval of Tesla’s system across the EU.

Tesla has offered to rename FSD ‘Tesla Assisted Driving’

The EU is expected to vote on FSD approval in December

Tesla is expected to post Q3 revenue of $27.91 billion and earnings of $0.45 per share, according to Fiscal.ai.

Tesla’s (TSLA) push to win broader approval for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software in Europe gained fresh momentum after Germany backed a faster rollout, offering some relief after the EU postponed a broader vote on the technology.

According to the Federal Ministry of Transport, German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger said he supports prompt approval of Tesla’s system across the bloc after discussions with the company over technical and liability issues.

Responding to the news, Elon Musk wrote “Danke Schön!” in a post on X. It translates to “Thank you very much.”

TSLA shares edged about 1% lower at the time of writing and are tracking their first decline in four sessions.

But There’s A Catch: Speed Limits

This comes as a welcome boost for FSD in Europe. Despite approval by several transportation authorities across the continent, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Croatia, the technology has come under scrutiny over its safety.

France has questioned whether Tesla’s system currently meets its safety bar. In July, France’s Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot raised concerns around speeding, driver attention and how FSD performs in complicated urban driving conditions.

Sweden has also pushed for more scrutiny, particularly of the system’s speed-setting functions, and said any approval must be backed by sufficient safety analysis.

Despite its name, Full Self-Driving is not fully autonomous. The software can control steering, acceleration, braking and lane changes, but the driver must remain attentive and ready to take control.

This is particularly important as Germany’s support comes with a caveat. Tesla has offered to rename the system “Tesla Assisted Driving,” as FSD is “somewhat misleading.”

According to a Reuters report, Germany agreed with Tesla ⁠that the system could marginally exceed the maximum speed limit by up to 10%, a position it plans to support during the EU approval process, where speeding has been a key concern

EU Vote Still Two Months Away

Tesla had hoped for a bloc-wide vote in October, but the EU Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles’ October 6 agenda included further discussion rather than a vote. That makes December the earliest likely opportunity for an EU-wide decision.

Tesla’s Q3 Report On The Horizon

Tesla is set to report its third-quarter (Q3) earnings on October 21, when investors are expected to focus heavily on FSD, robotaxis and Optimus.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs said those businesses could matter more for the stock than near-term earnings, with Wall Street expecting roughly $27.91 billion in revenue and earnings of $0.45 per share, according to Fiscal.ai.

Retail’s Take On TSLA

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user questioned Tesla’s moat as the autonomous driving market expands.

View this Stocktwits post

TSLA is down more than 13% so far in 2026 and is the only stock in the Magnificent 7 cohort trading in the red.

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