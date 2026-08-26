At the 2019 Cybertruck launch event, Tesla outlined three versions for the vehicle, with the base variant starting at $39,900.

Currently, the base variant of the truck has a starting price of $74,990, roughly 88% above the original base promise.

Earlier this week, Tesla hiked prices on the Cybertruck dual-motor and premium variants by $5,000.

Despite early reservations that once exceeded a million, the Cybertruck has contributed only modestly to Tesla’s overall volume.

After Tesla quietly raised prices on two Cybertruck variants overnight, the entry-level stainless steel variant is now priced at $74,990, nearly twice the $39,900 starting price the company promoted when it unveiled the angular electric pickup in November 2019.

Promise Versus Reality

At the 2019 launch event, Tesla outlined three versions: a single-motor rear-wheel-drive model at $39,900 with about 250 miles of range, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version at $49,900, and a tri-motor flagship at $69,900. The lowest-priced truck was positioned as an accessible challenger to traditional pickups.

Production delays, higher material costs, and evolving specifications changed that picture. The single-motor model never became a long-term offering, and the Dual Motor AWD—now the base variant—has climbed steadily. At $74,990, it stands roughly 88% above the original base promise and about 50% higher than the dual-motor figure announced seven years ago. The Premium AWD is priced at $84,990, and the Cyberbeast remains at $99,990.

Details Of The Latest Increase

The most recent adjustment, reflected on Tesla’s configurator on the night of August 24, added $5,000 to both the Dual Motor and Premium trims. No changes to performance, range, or features accompanied the move.

The increase follows a short-lived promotional price of $59,990 in February 2026, which lasted about 10 days before rising to $69,990. Over six months, the same truck has therefore become $15,000 more expensive.

Cybertruck’s Limited Role In Tesla Deliveries

Despite early reservations that once exceeded a million, the Cybertruck has contributed only modestly to Tesla’s overall volume. The Gigafactory Texas line was designed to produce as many as 250,000 units a year, yet current sales are below 20,000 annually—less than 10% of planned capacity. Within Tesla’s broader delivery reports, the Cybertruck falls into the small “Other Models” category, which also includes the Model S, Model X, and Semi; these vehicles account for only a few percent of the quarterly total delivery volume, which recently exceeded 480,000 vehicles.

Elon Musk Rules Out Full Production Halt

Earlier this year on Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Elon Musk announced the end of Model S and Model X production with what he called an “honorable discharge,” freeing factory space for Optimus robots. Amid questions about the Cybertruck’s weak demand, he explicitly set aside any similar shutdown plans for the pickup. Instead, he described a future pivot of the Cybertruck line toward fully autonomous commercial roles, such as localized cargo delivery and last-mile logistics without drivers.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

TSLA stock has fallen 22% year-to-date.

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