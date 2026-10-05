The companies combined Navitas’ power chips with Microchip’s control and security technology in a reference platform aimed at increasingly power-hungry AI server racks.

The 20-kilowatt design converts an 800-volt rack supply directly to a fixed 6-volt server rail.

The platform targets up to 96% peak efficiency at full load.

Navitas has increasingly shifted its business toward AI infrastructure and other high-power markets.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) and Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Monday unveiled an 800-volt power reference design for next-generation artificial intelligence data centers as rising computing demand pushes server racks toward higher power levels.

The 20-kilowatt platform converts an 800-volt direct-current rack supply directly to a fixed 6-volt server rail, according to Microchip. In simpler terms, it reduces the voltage supplied inside the rack to a level usable closer to the computing hardware.

The design combines Navitas’ 650-volt gallium nitride, or GaN, power devices with Microchip’s digital-control and hardware-security technology. The companies said the platform targets up to 96% peak efficiency at full load.

Fewer Power-Conversion Steps

The system combines two conversion stages — from 800 volts to 50 volts and then from 50 volts to 6 volts — into a single converter, which the companies said improves end-to-end efficiency. Its low-profile design is also intended to allow closer integration with the graphics processing unit board.

As a reference design, the platform provides equipment makers with hardware, software, and documentation they can use to evaluate and develop their own 800-volt power systems rather than starting from scratch.

Navitas Pushes Deeper Into AI Infrastructure

The collaboration adds to Navitas’ shift away from mobile and consumer products toward higher-power markets.

In fiscal second-quarter results, the company’s high-power revenue grew more than 50% year over year, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, including data centers and grid infrastructure, was becoming a larger part of its business.

Navitas estimates that AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification together represent a $3.5 billion serviceable available market by 2030.

The company is also collaborating with Nvidia (NVDA) on an 800-volt high-voltage direct-current architecture designed to support 1-megawatt information-technology racks and beyond.

Microchip Expands Its AI Data Center Push

Microchip has also been expanding its exposure to AI data-center infrastructure. The company said its Data Center Solutions business generated $302.7 million in calendar 2025 revenue and expects that figure to grow about 65% to roughly $500 million in 2026.

What Retail Thinks About NVTS and MCHP Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around NVTS stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid extremely high message volume. Meanwhile, sentiment around MCHP stock remained ‘bearish’.

So far this year, Navitas stock has rallied over 46%, while Microchip stock has risen nearly 25%. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which holds MCHP stock, has risen nearly 88% over the same period.

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