Greenland approved the Mining Plan and Closure Plan for its Tanbreez rare-earth project till 2050.

The permit includes 19 critical elements, including dysprosium, terbium and yttrium.

The company still needs activity-specific operating permits before it can begin construction.

The development comes shortly after the U.S., Denmark and Greenland signed a new Arctic security agreement.

Shares of Critical Metals (CRML) jumped more than 10% on Monday before shedding most of the gains, after Greenland approved the Mining Plan and Closure Plan for its Tanbreez rare-earth project, marking a major milestone as the U.S. looks to build alternative critical-mineral supply chains and reduce its reliance on China.

At the time of writing, CRML shares were up 4% and on track for their first gain in seven sessions, snapping a six-day selloff.

Approval Runs Through 2050

Greenland’s approvals run through September 2050 and cover 19 critical elements, including dysprosium, terbium and yttrium, as well as magnet metals neodymium and praseodymium. However, the company still needs activity-specific operating permits before it can begin construction.

Independent director Michael Hanson said the approvals help de-risk Tanbreez.

“It gives investors and potential financing partners greater clarity on the path to development of one of the most significant rare earth projects outside of established supply chains,” Hanson said.

Why Greenland And Tanbreez Matter To The US

The development comes shortly after the U.S., Denmark and Greenland signed a new Arctic security agreement that allows Washington to expand operations at Pituffik Space Base and establish additional defense areas. The agreement is expected to counter growing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

It also comes as the U.S. seeks to build alternative supply chains for rare earths and reduce its dependence on China, which reportedly controls more than 85% of global rare-earth refining and processing.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously pushed to acquire Greenland, arguing that the island was strategically important for U.S. national security. Greenland’s location between North America and Europe also makes it important for Arctic defense and shipping routes.

The Tanbreez project adds another layer to that importance. Its heavy rare earths are used in high-temperature permanent magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, aerospace, and defense systems.

CRML Bulls Eye $20

Retail sentiment surrounding CRML on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours. However, chatter was more positive.

One user expects the stock to climb to $20 in three to six months. This represents a 175% upside from current levels.

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The stock has declined around 10% so far this year.

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