The order is the first ESAD contract announced since Ondas closed its acquisitions of GATE Technologies and Bron Technologies.

CEO Eric Brock said the new contract confirms Ondas’ position in a market where qualified suppliers are limited and European demand for precision-strike systems is accelerating.

Citizens initiated coverage of Ondas with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $14 price target.

It called Ondas a “dynamic player” in the autonomous systems category, noting that its platform spans four high-growth submarkets.

Ondas (ONDS) shares kicked off the week with morning gains on Monday after the company announced it had secured a new $56 million order for its Electronic Safe and Arm Devices (ESADs), supporting a European munition program, and received an ‘Outperform’ rating from Citizens.

ONDS stock gained over 4% in the morning trade and was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the company trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

ONDS stock retail sentiment on October 5 as of 9:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The $56 million order is the first ESAD order Ondas has announced since closing its acquisitions of GATE Technologies and Bron Technologies last month. “This is the first ESAD order we have announced since closing the GATE and Bron acquisitions, and it is a substantial one,” said Eric Brock, Ondas’ chairman and CEO.

He added that the order also validates the strategic rationale behind the acquisitions, pointing to the role of safe-and-arm systems and electronic fuzing in precision-strike weapons.

Ondas Is A ‘Dynamic Player’

In a note to investors cited by TheFly, Citizens said the company was a “dynamic player” in the autonomous systems category and gave ONDS stock a price target of $14, nearly double the stock’s current price of around $7.

According to the firm, Ondas has a diversified platform "spanning four high-growth submarkets." It added that the company’s strategy of consolidating capabilities across the sector could create a unified “systems of systems” platform.

Why The $56M ESAD Order Matters

The new order gives Ondas an early commercial milestone following the GATE and Bron acquisitions and provides a clearer test of whether the combined business can turn its expanded capabilities into defense contracts.

Ondas acquired Israel-based GATE and affiliated European manufacturer Bron for $205 million, primarily through cash, stock, and a working-capital adjustment. The deal also included up to $185 million in additional performance-based consideration tied to future targets.

The company previously said the acquired businesses were expected to contribute more than $130 million in aggregate adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) through 2028.

The $56 million contract therefore gives investors an early indication of the revenue opportunity Ondas sees in the acquired business, while the European program provides a potential path to additional orders if demand for precision-strike systems continues to expand.

ONDS stock price performance year-to-date on October 5 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

ONDS stock has fallen over 20% year-to-date and around 25% in the last 12 months.

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