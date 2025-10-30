The fresh recall includes only model year 2024 Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and November 5, 2024.

Tesla (TSLA) is recalling 6,197 Cybertrucks in the U.S. due to concerns that an optional light bar may detach, marking its second Cybertruck recall this month.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday that an incorrect surface primer may have been used to attach the optional light bar to the windshield of the truck, causing the light bar to loosen and detach. If the accessory separates while the vehicle is in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase the risk of collision, the regulator said.

How Will Tesla Fix The Concern?

The recall includes only model year 2024 Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and November 5, 2024, on which an optional off-road light bar accessory was installed by Tesla service. Drivers may detect a noise detectable from inside the cabin if the light bar partially delaminates. They may also observe a gap between the light bar and the windshield, and the light bar may feel loose when touched, the regulator said.

As a solution, Tesla Service will inspect the light bar and, if necessary, install an additional mechanical attachment or replace the light bar using tape to adhere it to the windshield, along with an additional mechanical attachment as necessary, free of charge to the customer.

The company has identified 619 warranty claims and one field report that may be related to the condition as of October 24. However, it is not aware of any collisions, fatalities, or injuries related to the issue, the regulator said.

Previous Cybertruck Recall This Month

Earlier this month, Tesla recalled 63,619 Cybertruck vehicles due to concerns about the front parking lights.

The recall then included 2024-2026 model year Cybertrucks, where the vehicle controller software may cause the front parking lights to be too bright and exceed the maximum light output.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

TSLA stock is down by 2% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

TSLA stock rose 14% this year and by about 79% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.