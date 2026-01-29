Tesla reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, above a Wall Street estimate of $0.44.

EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) on Wednesday reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.50, below the $0.73 recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, but exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report adjusted earnings of $0.44, according to company-compiled earnings consensus estimates of sell-side analysts.

Revenue for the three months through the end of December came in at $24.9 billion, above a Wall Street expectation of $24.5 billion.

