According to a report from The Information, which cited people familiar with the matter, the deal will allow Crusoe to buy AMD’s AI chips and deploy them in a new Ohio data center.

The loan to Crusoe, arranged by Goldman Sachs, will be secured by AMD’s chips and related equipment.

As part of the deal, AMD has agreed to lease back the processors if Crusoe cannot secure sufficient demand from customers like AI developers, as per the report.

Nvidia is a key investor in Crusoe, having participated in its Series D funding round in 2024, and in its Series E round in October 2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is reportedly gearing up to guarantee up to a $300 million loan for artificial intelligence infrastructure startup Crusoe.

This is reminiscent of Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) financial play in Crusoe and other startups to boost sales.

Deal Details

Crusoe will install AMD’s chips in an Ohio data center that 5C, a Canadian developer backed by Brookfield, is building, as per the report.

Crusoe will install AMD's chips in an Ohio data center that 5C, a Canadian developer backed by Brookfield, is building. AMD's backstop will help Crusoe secure a lower rate of interest on the loan, at about 6%.

AMD’s backstop will help Crusoe secure a lower rate of interest on the loan, at about 6%. Crusoe is expected to spend $4 billion a year over the next decade, The Information reported.

Crusoe-Nvidia Connection

Crusoe partners with Nvidia to build, own, and operate high-performance data centers. Crusoe’s 1.2-gigawatt AI data center campus in Abilene, Texas, for the Stargate project, is designed to host thousands of Nvidia's GPUs.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is also a key investor in the AI startup. The company participated in Crusoe’s $600 million Series D funding round in late 2024, and subsequently in its $1.375 billion Series E round in October 2025, which pushed Crusoe's valuation to over $10 billion.

Crusoe is an AI infrastructure company that builds and operates energy-efficient data centres and a cloud platform for AI workloads. The company uses a vertically integrated model, including sourcing power, constructing AI-optimized facilities, and providing high-performance cloud services, to help companies train and run AI systems at scale.

Apart from being an Nvidia-preferred partner, Crusoe also partners with OpenAI, and Oracle Corp. (ORCL).

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMD shares was in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around NVDA shares was also in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

Shares of AMD have gained more than 76% in the past year, while shares of NVDA have climbed more than 34% in the same time.

