Shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) fell 8% after-hours after the company reported nil earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 2025.

The company reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Wall Street on average was also expecting the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Q4 Numbers

Total revenue in the quarter, however, increased to $125.22 million, up from $116.13 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, owing to increased adoption of the company’s Ibsrela. The drug is indicated for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in adults.

The Wall Street on average was expecting the company to report an average revenue of $119.40 million.

The rise in sales for Ibsrela also helped offset a decline in sales for Xphozah, the company’s drug for the reduction of serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

Ardelyx is now running programs for Ibsrela in the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation. It also has another experimental drug RDX10531 with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas, the company said.

Guidance

The company said on Thursday that it expects continued growth in 2026 and beyond for Ibsrela, “driven by increased depth and breadth of prescribing among target healthcare providers, increased engagement with patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) as well as further improved prescription pull-through.” The company expects revenue for the drug to be between $410 million and $430 million in 2026, representing a growth of at least 50% compared to 2025.

As for Xphozah, the company expects 2026 sales to be between $110 million and $120 million, compared to $103.6 million in 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ARDX stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for Ibsrela sales exceeding the company’s estimate of $1 billion in 2029. “There's quite some room here to overperform,” they said.

ARDX stock has gained 6% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<