The U.S. auto safety regulator has opened a defect petition into 179,071 Tesla Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is facing a safety probe from the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) into the emergency door release controls of its Model 3 sedans.

The petition cites that the mechanical door release is hidden, unlabeled, and not intuitive to locate during an emergency, as per a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The probe is considering about 179,071 model year 2022 vehicles, as per the release.

Shares of TSLA are up about 0.15% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade at the time of writing.

