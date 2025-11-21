The supercharger location, comprising eight stalls, is owned by a third party but managed by Tesla.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said on Thursday that the first supercharger owned by a third party in North America is now open at Suncoast Credit Union, Land O’Lakes, in Florida.

The supercharger location, comprising eight stalls, is owned by a third party but managed by Tesla. This is part of Tesla’s Supercharger for Business initiative, which aims to install superchargers at businesses.

The superchargers have the same hardware, software, pricing controls, and service as those in Tesla’s network. Tesla also offers business owners a service package that includes network operations, preventative maintenance and driver support. However, buyers must buy a minimum of four charging posts.

Tesla’s Charging Network Expansion

The announcement comes as Tesla scales its supercharger network and experience. On Wednesday, the company announced that it has set up its 75,000th supercharger post in glacier blue color in Tasmania, Australia.

Tesla ended the third quarter with 73,817 supercharger posts worldwide, implying that the company added nearly 1,200 posts in about 1.5 months, or roughly 25 posts per day.

Charging infrastructure is key to Tesla’s vision of expanding EV deliveries. According to U.S. Department of Energy data, there are 77,878 EV charging stations across the U.S. and 234,920 charging ports. Of this, Tesla accounts for 7,601 station locations and 47,387 ports.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

TSLA stock is down 1% this year and up by about 17% over the past 12 months.

