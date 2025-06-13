While the Model S sedan now has a starting price of $84,990, the Model X SUV comes with a tag of $89,990.

EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has launched upgraded versions of its premium car offerings, the Model S and Model X, in the U.S.

The company announced the launch of the upgraded vehicles in a post on X. The new version of the cars features new wheel designs, is quieter on the inside, and has new bushings and a redesigned suspension, among other changes.

Both new models also now feature interior ambient lighting and a front-facing camera to enhance visibility when parking. Customers also have the option to choose a frost blue metallic exterior paint for an additional $ 2,500.

The company also increased the prices on all variants of the two models by $5,000.

While the Model S sedan now has a starting price of $84,990, the Model X SUV has a starting price of $89,990. The plaid variants of the sedan and SUV are priced at $99,990 and $104,990, respectively.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported deliveries of 336,681 units, marking a nearly 13% dip from the corresponding quarter of 2024 and the company’s worst quarterly performance in at least two years.

The company attributed the drop in deliveries to several weeks of lost production due to a changeover of Model Y production lines across all its manufacturing plants, following the launch of a refreshed version of its best-selling SUV in January.

The Model S and X, however, are only produced at the company’s manufacturing plant in California. Tesla’s more premium models also account for only a small portion of its overall deliveries. In the three months through the end of March, the company delivered only 12,881 units of the Model S, X, and Cybertruck put together, accounting for 4% of its overall deliveries.



TSLA stock is down 2% in pre-market on Friday. The stock is down 16% this year but up approximately 75% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<