The company announced the launch of the new vehicle in a post on X.

The Model Y L originated as a China-specific variant developed to address local preferences for larger and more spacious family vehicles.

Tesla’s website shows the launch series version of the Model Y L starting at $61,990, significantly higher than the base version's starting price of around $40,000.

The Model Y L fills a gap in Tesla’s lineup by offering a genuinely usable three-row configuration and comes on the heels of Tesla retiring its older Model S and X vehicles in the second quarter.

EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) on Thursday launched a new variant of its best-selling Model Y SUV in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on the heels of announcing second-quarter deliveries above Wall Street consensus.

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Shares of the company, however, traded 8% lower at the time of writing.

Tesla’s New Model Y L

The company announced the launch of the new vehicle in a post on X, positioning it as a spacious 3-row, 6-seat electric crossover SUV offering enhanced passenger comfort, performance and practicality.

“A 3-row, 6-seat configuration that brings exceptional interior space with ample headroom & legroom for all passengers,” Tesla stated in the announcement, accompanied by photos and video showcasing the vehicle’s interior layout and features.

The Model Y L originated as a China-specific variant developed to address local preferences for larger, more spacious family vehicles. Tesla officially launched it in China via its Chinese website in late 2025.

The variant offered a significantly extended wheelbase compared to the standard Model Y and a three-row seating layout. This design provides markedly improved third-row space compared to the standard Model Y’s optional third row.

Pricing And Deliveries

Tesla’s website shows the launch series version of the Model Y L starting at $61,990, significantly higher than the base version's starting price of around $40,000. The launch series edition includes one year of Full Self-Driving (Supervised), one year of Supercharging, one year of Premium Connectivity and free choice of any exterior paint, interior color and wheel option. Exclusive Launch Series items include special badging, floor mats, puddle lights, suede dash inserts, and sill plates. Deliveries are expected to begin in September- October.

The Model Y L fills a gap in Tesla’s lineup by offering a genuinely usable three-row configuration and comes on the heels of Tesla retiring its older Model S and X vehicles in the second quarter. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had dismissed the chances of the Model Y L ever starting production in the U.S. last year, stating, “This variant of the Model Y doesn’t start production in the US until the end of next year. Might not ever, given the advent of self-driving in America.” Tesla is, however, yet to enable complete vehicle autonomy with its FSD driver assistance software, hinting that autonomous vehicles are still only a future possibility.

Despite the delay on the self-driving promises, Tesla earlier on Thursday announced that it delivered 480,126 vehicles in the three months through the end of June, marking its strongest Q2 on record and representing a solid 25% year-over-year growth.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory while message volume was at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed hopes for a good Q2 earnings report in light of the company’s strong delivery numbers.

TSLA stock has fallen by about 13% year-to-date.

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