In an interview with Bloomberg, Robyn Denholm said what Musk does with respect to his political motivations is “up to him.”

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) board of directors chair, Robyn Denholm, reportedly dismissed concerns about CEO Elon Musk’s politics depressing the EV giant’s sales.

“From a politics perspective, obviously we’re in a democracy, so everyone gets to voice their points of view,” Denholm said, according to the report.

Tesla’s shares were up 6% in Friday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Denholm added that Musk is back to leading Tesla “front and center” after his stint at the White House as the lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration. “My view is over the long term people buy things that they really love. Tesla vehicles are things people really love,” she said, according to the report.

Musk was among the leading donors to President Trump’s election campaign. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, Musk donated $288 million in 2024 to back Trump. He subsequently joined the Trump administration and led DOGE before a public fallout with the U.S. President a few months later.

This comes at a time when Tesla’s board has proposed a $1 trillion pay package for Musk over the next decade. According to the new pay plan, while Musk will not receive a salary, he will be awarded up to 423.7 million shares of Tesla in installments when the company meets certain milestones, including an increase in earnings, vehicle deliveries, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, as stated in the company’s proposal.

TSLA stock is down 3% year-to-date, but up 70% in the past 12 months.

