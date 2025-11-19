Tenneco Clean Air India debuted on the stock market with a 27% premium over its IPO price, following a public issue that was oversubscribed 59 times. This strong start reflects high investor demand for the automotive component supplier.

Tenneco Clean Air India delivered an impressive debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, listing at a 27% premium over its IPO price and signalling strong investor appetite for the company's clean-tech offerings. The Rs 3,600-crore public issue, which was subscribed a massive 59 times between November 12–14, lived up to grey-market expectations.

A Solid Start on NSE and BSE

Shares of the India arm of US-based Tenneco Group listed at Rs 505 on NSE, well above the IPO price band of Rs 378–397. That's a 27.2% jump right at the opening bell.

On the BSE, the stock opened slightly lower at Rs 498, still reflecting a healthy 25.44% premium.

With this strong start, Tenneco Clean Air India's post-listing market cap touched Rs 20,099 crore.

The debut closely matched the grey market premium (GMP), which had suggested a 26% listing gain. Prior to the IPO opening, the company had also raised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors.

Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold After Listing?

According to Narendra Solanki, Head of Fundamental Research – Investment Services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, the stock appears “fully priced” at the moment.

He noted that the IPO values the company at:

23.8x FY26 annualised earnings

3.2x market-cap-to-sales ratio

“The post-issue market cap comes to around Rs 16,023 crore. Even though valuations look stretched, the company's leadership in clean-air systems, diverse product portfolio, and strong global backing offer solid long-term growth potential,” Solanki said.

His advice: Long-term investors may continue holding the stock.

What the Company Does

Tenneco Clean Air India specialises in designing and supplying highly engineered clean-air, powertrain, and suspension products for both domestic automobile manufacturers and global export markets.