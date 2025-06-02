The company stated that the assay, currently available for research use, will be clinically available later this year.

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) jumped 17% on Monday morning after the company announced a new liquid biopsy assay intended to detect molecular response to immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy in advanced solid tumors.

xM for treatment response monitoring (TRM) is the newest addition to Tempus’ growing portfolio of sensitive assays for monitoring molecular response and minimal residual disease (MRD).

A liquid biopsy is a simple and non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsies which enables doctors to discover a range of information about a tumour through a simple blood sample. Traces of the cancer’s DNA in the blood can give clues about which treatments are most likely to work for that patient.

The company stated that the assay, although currently available for research use, will be commercially available starting later this year.

xM for TRM monitors treatment response by tracking the dynamics of circulating tumor DNA over time.

Halla Nimeiri, Chief Development Officer at Tempus, said that the new assay can help track disease in a timely manner while patients receive ICI therapies. ICI, or Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor therapy, is a type of cancer treatment that helps the body's immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.

“This may impact treatment decisions, especially for patients with advanced disease, where timing is absolutely critical. With xM for TRM, clinicians can detect molecular response to ICI prior to six weeks into treatment, enabling them to stay ahead of disease progression and optimize therapeutic strategies,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tempus AI remained unchanged within ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

TEM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:20 a.m. ET on June 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user expressed hope that the stock could rally 20%.

According to data from Koyfin, six of 12 analysts covering the stock rate it a ‘Buy’ or higher while six rate it a ‘Hold’. There are no ‘Sell’ ratings on the stock, which has an average price target of $65.50.

TEM stock is up by about 89% this year and 61% over the past 12 months.

