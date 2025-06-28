President Donald Trump said that Khamenei should be thanking him, instead of making false claims, for saving Iran’s leader from “a very ugly and ignominious death.”

U.S President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that the country must align with the “world order” or risk things getting worse.

“Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “They have no hope, and it will only get worse!”

The markets have been gaining this week following the announcement of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday. The S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) rallied to record highs on Friday.

By afternoon trade, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the broader index, had pared some gains but remained 3% higher than at open. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) climbed 0.2%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) showed the biggest hike of 0.85%.

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Iran. | Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

According to the President, Khamenei was lying in his most recent statement, where he said that Iran had won the war against the U.S. and Israel. “As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie,” Trump wrote.

He added that Khamenei should be thanking him – instead of making such false claims–for saving Iran’s leader from “a very ugly and ignominious death,” while taking credit for Israel not continuing its attack on Tehran.

“In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout!” the President wrote, referring to a prior Truth Social post. “Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far.“

Trump added that Iran’s nuclear program was “decimated,” reiterating his previous claims that the country’s nuclear sites had been “obliterated.” The results of the U.S. strikes on Iran are being closely monitored to see how far they may have set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions amid conflicting claims that it could be anywhere from a few months to a few years.

Trump also called out Iran for being “angry, hostile and unhappy,” adding that it’s a “burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them.”

The President indicated that Iran and the U.S. may engage in talks next week. However, no confirmation of such talks has emerged from Iran’s side.

