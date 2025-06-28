World Chain’s mainnet now reserves blockspace for verified humans, ensuring fast, fee-stable transactions no matter the bot traffic.

Blockspace usually rewards bots with deeper pockets, leaving real users to spam higher gas or wait in line. Not only that, but bots have an easier time to throw themselves into real or imagined cues and can undercut humans who have to do things like, well, think before doing something.

World Chain (WLD) flips that hierarchy with Priority Blockspace for Humans, live on mainnet for all 13.3 million Orb-verified accounts. The mechanism reserves a slice at the top of every block exclusively for human-signed transactions, guaranteeing inclusion during fee riots without priority surcharges.

When mempools jam, bot traffic competes for leftovers while people breeze through, keeping World ID proofs, mini-app clicks, and grant claims friction-free.

Tools for Humanity built PBH atop Rollup Boost, an open plugin for OP Stack chains that lets external builders define custom ordering rules. Flashbots co-developed the code and stress-tested it in an incentivized testnet where volunteers hammered the network to surface edge cases.

Alchemy added support to its Rundler ERC-4337 bundler and helped run failure drills until audits by Nethermind signed off. The result is a Rust-based block builder that checks a humanness bit before sorting by fee.

PBH is more than UX sugar. Developers can now require Proof of Human in smart contracts to dodge sybil attacks or distribute limited airdrops without gas wars.

Mini apps inside World App inherit the fast lane automatically, so new primitives like human-verified voting or quadratic funding work even when mempools melt. Because the builder repo is MIT-licensed, other rollups can fork the logic and launch their own people-first lanes.

Critics may cry discrimination against autonomous agents, yet the design is transparent and open source. Anyone can audit the selector, and non-humans still get in; they just pay market rates. The bigger picture is philosophical: blockchains started as neutral ledgers but now battle bot armies in every vertical.

