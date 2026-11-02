The company also cleared regulatory review of its pending acquisition of Personalis (PSNL), with a shareholder vote scheduled for November 30.

Tempus raised the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance to $1.60 billion from $1.595 billion.

The company’s data licensing bookings exceeded $550 million year to date following its October collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased 154,521 Tempus shares through two ETFs, ahead of earnings.

Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) shares rose in Monday's premarket trading after the company reported record third-quarter revenue and raised its 2026 outlook.

CEO Eric Lefkofsky called it “another record quarter,” citing accelerating oncology testing volumes and growth in its Data and Applications business.

The healthcare technology firm’s revenue rose 23% year over year to $411.5 million, surpassing estimates of approximately $409.4 million, according to FiscalAI data.

Tempus AI’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $25.6 million from $1.5 million a year earlier, while net loss narrowed to $14.9 million from $80 million.

At the time of this writing, TEM stock traded more than 4% higher in premarket.

Oncology Growth Drives Record Revenue

Tempus' Diagnostics revenue grew 20% year over year to $303.5 million, supported by 32% growth in oncology testing volumes, while Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing volumes surged 300% to approximately 12,000 tests.

Data and Applications revenue increased 33% to $108.1 million, with its Insights business growing 29%. The company also reported a 27% increase in gross profit to $266.7 million, led by growth in Data and Applications.

CEO Eric Lefkofsky said, “These results reinforce the durability of our model as our best-in-class diagnostic platform enhances our data and AI offerings, distinguishes our business from our many competitors, and helps drive our performance quarter after quarter.”

Tempus Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Tempus raised the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance to $1.60 billion from $1.595 billion, keeping the upper end unchanged at $1.605 billion. The outlook implies approximately 25% annual revenue growth.

The company maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast of approximately $65 million.

Tempus also said its data licensing bookings exceeded $550 million year to date following its October collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). The company also cleared regulatory review of its pending acquisition of Personalis (PSNL), with a shareholder vote scheduled for November 30.

Cathie Wood's ARK Buys Tempus Ahead Of Earnings

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased 154,521 Tempus shares last week on Friday, just ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings release.

The purchases included 93,407 shares through the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and 61,114 shares through the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). The buying followed two sessions of selling, during which ARKK reduced its Tempus holdings by a combined 65,996 shares.

What Retail Thinks About TEM Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment around Tempus AI (TEM) stock remained ‘bearish’

TEM stock retail sentiment on November 2, as of 08:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far in 2026, TEM stock has risen nearly 16%. By comparison, the iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY), which holds the stock, has risen around 38% over the same period.

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