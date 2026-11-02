CrowdStrike announced new AI security partnerships and expanded its European partner network, while Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the stock, citing a larger cybersecurity market opportunity driven by AI.

CrowdStrike and Dynatrace announced three new integrations that combine cybersecurity, AI observability, and log management capabilities.

CrowdStrike also expanded its collaboration with Deloitte Spain into AI-powered risk advisory using Falcon IQ.

Deutsche Bank upgraded CrowdStrike to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’, raising its price target to $300 from $240, as it expects AI to significantly expand cybersecurity demand.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) has expanded its partnership with CoreWeave (CRWV) to protect artificial intelligence (AI) workloads running on the latter’s cloud platform, the companies said Monday.

The deal will give CoreWeave customers access to CrowdStrike’s Falcon security platform and round-the-clock managed security services.

“Production AI is becoming mission-critical, and adversaries know it,” said CrowdStrike Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard, adding that the partnership would bring enterprise-grade security directly to CoreWeave's AI cloud platform.

The companies first partnered in November 2025 to protect AI training and deployment workloads on CoreWeave’s infrastructure using CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform. At the time of this writing, CRWD stock traded nearly 3% higher, while CRWV stock was up over 2%.

CrowdStrike, Dynatrace Expand AI Security Integration

CrowdStrike also announced a strategic partnership with Dynatrace (DT), introducing three integrations that connect the Falcon platform to Dynatrace's AI observability and log management capabilities.

The integrations aim to combine security and operational data, helping enterprises investigate threats faster, reduce duplicated telemetry, and automate security workflows.

Dynatrace Chief Customer Officer Steve McMahon said bringing security and observability together would help organizations make faster decisions as enterprises adopt more autonomous AI operations.

CrowdStrike Expands European Partner Network

CrowdStrike also announced an expansion of Project QuiltWorks across Europe, naming partners including Atos, BT, Deutsche Telekom Security, Orange Cyberdefense and Telefonica as part of the initiative to help companies identify and address security vulnerabilities.

The company also expanded its collaboration with Deloitte Spain into AI-powered risk advisory using Falcon IQ and appointed Roland Stritt as vice president of European alliances to drive partner-led growth.

Deutsche Bank Sees Bigger AI Cybersecurity Opportunity

According to TheFly, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded CRWD stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and raised his price target to $300 from $240. The firm said investors had yet to fully appreciate how much AI could expand the cybersecurity market, calling CrowdStrike a leader in the space.

Zelnick believes CrowdStrike's estimate of a $565 billion total addressable market by 2034 could prove conservative, citing a “tsunami of cyber demand materializing as the AI frontier advances.”

What Retail Thinks About CRWD Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around CRWD stock remained ‘bearish’

CRWD stock retail sentiment on November 2, as of 09:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, CrowdStrike shares have surged nearly 121%. By comparison, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), which holds the stock, has risen around 43% during this period.

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