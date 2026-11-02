Oracle announced plans to raise $20 billion through separate offerings of $10 billion in common stock and $10 billion in senior notes.

The company’s filings state that neither offering depends on the other, and final pricing and terms have not yet been set.

The debt offering would include six series of senior unsecured notes, with maturities ranging from 2029 to 2046.

Oracle said proceeds could be used for capital expenditures, debt repayment, acquisitions, investments, dividends and stock repurchases.

Oracle (ORCL) shares dropped in morning trade on Monday after the company said it plans to raise $20 billion by selling $10 billion in senior notes and $10 billion in common stock.

According to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), neither offering depends on the other. However, the filings are preliminary, meaning the share count, sale price, and interest rates are yet to be finalized.

Oracle said it would use the net proceeds for “general corporate purposes,” which could include capital expenditures, debt repayment, acquisitions, investments, dividends and stock repurchases.

ORCL stock fell as much as 4% as markets opened and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Oracle Plans $10B Common Stock Sale

Oracle plans to sell $10 billion in common stock. At Friday’s closing price of $130.67, the company would need to issue approximately 76.5 million shares to raise that amount.

That would increase Oracle’s shares outstanding to about 3.10 billion from roughly 3.02 billion, an increase of approximately 2.5%. The actual number of shares issued will depend on the final offering price.

Oracle also agreed not to issue or sell additional common stock or similar securities for 60 days after the filing date without the lead underwriters’ consent, subject to specified exceptions.

$10B Debt Offering Includes Six Series Of Notes

Oracle also plans to issue $10 billion in senior unsecured notes across six series. The proposed offering includes floating-rate notes due in 2029 and fixed-rate notes due in 2029, 2031, 2033, 2037 and 2046.

The floating-rate notes would carry interest tied to compounded SOFR, a benchmark based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, plus a spread that has not yet been set.

The fixed-rate notes would pay predetermined interest rates. The filing does not disclose the size of each series or the final interest rates.

The notes rank equally with Oracle’s other unsecured senior debt. The floating rate notes cannot be redeemed early, while the fixed rate notes can be, under a formula set out in the filing.

Separately, Oracle filed a shelf registration statement that would allow it to offer common stock, preferred stock, debt and other securities.

Retail Traders Debate Oracle’s AI Funding Needs

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Oracle remained in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels.

ORCL stock retail sentiment on November 2 as of 9:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One retail investor noted that other firms may eventually need to raise capital in a similar way, creating potential buying opportunities if the resulting share-price declines create more attractive entry points.

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Another trader questioned whether more large AI companies would announce stock offerings while their share prices remained elevated.

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The fundraising plans come amid investor concerns around heavy investment in AI infrastructure, which has increased the capital needs of companies building out computing capacity.

ORCL stock has fallen over 30% this year and nearly 50% over the past 12 months.

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