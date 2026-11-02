Fluence appointed Axel Meier interim CEO and Ricardo Roizen interim CFO, replacing Julian Nebreda and Ahmed Pasha, respectively.

The company said it has begun searches for permanent replacements for the CEO and CFO.

Fluence’s board has established a Manufacturing and Operations Oversight Committee to oversee efforts to strengthen manufacturing performance, operational execution and customer delivery.

The firm will report fiscal 2026 results after market close on Nov. 23, with analysts expecting revenue of $812.16 million and a loss of $0.61 per share for the quarter, according to Fiscal.ai estimates.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) was in focus on Monday after the energy storage company announced a series of executive leadership changes as it seeks to strengthen manufacturing, improve execution and reinforce financial discipline.

“The Board is taking decisive action to strengthen leadership, sharpen accountability, and support Fluence’s long-term success,” Chairman Herman Bulls said.

FLNC shares declined over 4% on Monday morning at the time of writing.

Meier, Roizen Take Interim Leadership Roles

Axel Meier, a Fluence board member since 2020 and former CFO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, was appointed interim Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Julian Nebreda, who stepped down as president and CEO.

Ricardo Roizen, previously CFO of AES Andes, was named interim CFO, replacing Ahmed Pasha, who stepped down as senior vice president and CFO. Both interim appointments are effective immediately.

The company said it has begun searches for permanent replacements for both positions.

Meier said the company’s priorities include delivering on its commitments to customers, strengthening execution, and advancing the transformation work already underway across the business.

Chief Operating Officer Bernerd Da Santos will continue in his role and lead Fluence’s operational transformation, working with Meier and the executive leadership team. His responsibilities include execution, supply chain, product development, commercial performance and customer delivery, with a focus on measurable improvements in operational and financial performance.

Manufacturing, Operations Oversight Committee

Fluence’s board has established a Manufacturing and Operations Oversight Committee to oversee efforts to strengthen manufacturing performance, operational execution and customer delivery.

Stephan May will chair the committee, with Stephen Coughlin and Elizabeth Fessenden as members. Fluence said May and Fessenden bring expertise in manufacturing and manufacturing processes, while Coughlin has extensive finance leadership experience in the energy industry.

The company said its operational transformation is supported by major shareholders Siemens AG and The AES Corporation.

Fluence will report fiscal 2026 results after market close on Nov. 23. The company said fiscal 2027 financial guidance will be provided at a later date. Analysts are expecting Fluence to report revenue of $812.16 million and a loss of $0.61 per share, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.ai.

Retail Turns ‘Bullish’

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding FLNC turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, amid ‘normal’ message volumes. FLNC was also one of the trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One bullish user welcomed the CEO change, saying they expect FLNC shares to quickly recover to $30.

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FLNC shares have dropped over 70% year-to-date.

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