Tempus AI is acquiring Personalis to accelerate the development and commercialization of cancer-monitoring solutions.

Tempus will acquire all outstanding shares of Personalis that it does not already own at $16.25 per common share.

The deal will bring together Personalis’ MRD technology with Tempus’ data and AI platform.

The deal also builds on the existing relationship between the companies, which goes back to November 2023.

Shares of healthcare technology company Tempus AI (TEM) attracted significant investor attention on Monday after the company struck a $1.5 billion all-stock deal to acquire the oncology-focused firm, Personalis Inc. (PSNL).

At the time of writing, both TEM and PSNL stocks were down more than 8%.

Why Does The Deal Matter?

Tempus expects to tap into the $20 billion opportunity in the molecular residual disease (MRD) space within the cancer market through the Personalis deal. "MRD is a large and rapidly growing market with the potential to truly transform how cancer patients are monitored, helping clinicians make faster and more informed decisions when cancer recurs,” said Eric Lefkofsky, CEO of Tempus.

The deal will bring together Personalis’ MRD technology with Tempus’ data and AI platform to accelerate the development of cancer monitoring solutions and bring them to commercial markets faster.

“After conducting an exhaustive process, we are confident Tempus’ offer provides the most value to our shareholders and the fastest path to bringing Personalis’ industry-leading tests to patients suffering from cancer,” said Personalis CEO Chris Hall.

The deal also builds on the existing relationship between the companies. Notably, the firms have been working together since November 2023, during which Tempus invested in Personalis and commercialized the NeXT Personal MRD test, which hospitals and cancer centers use to detect tumors.

Contours Of The Deal

Under the terms, Tempus will acquire all outstanding shares of Personalis that it does not already own at $16.25 per common share, representing a 6% premium to Personalis’s Friday closing price.

Tempus also has the option to pay up to 50% of the consideration in cash to Personalis. The deal is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

What Do Retail Traders Think About TEM, PSNL

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward TEM turned ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bearish,’ while it remained ‘extremely bullish’ on PSNL over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform said the bigger picture from the deal is the combination of AI, genomic data, and precision medicine.

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Another user highlighted that the key focus of the deal will be whether the combined platform can accelerate commercialization, improve clinical adoption, and create long-term revenue growth.

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TEM shares have fallen more than 13% over the past 12 months, while PSNL shares have more than doubled in value during the same period.

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