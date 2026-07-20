In a post on X, Alibaba Group Holding announced the launch of a preview version of its flagship Large Language Model (LLM) Qwen3.8 Max.

The company said that it believes it is the second-most powerful model, only behind Anthropic’s Fable 5.

Alibaba said developers can now access its Qwen3.8 Max preview model through its Token Plan, Qoder and QoderWork platforms ahead of a broader open-weight release.

The announcement comes shortly after Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8-trillion-parameter AI model last week that it said could go head-to-head with leading U.S. AI systems.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) rose nearly 4% in premarket trading on Monday after the Chinese firm unveiled a preview version of its flagship Large Language Model (LLM) Qwen3.8 Max.

In an announcement on X, the company said the model is “one of the most powerful” on the market, adding that it believes it is the second-most powerful.

How Does It Compare With Rivals?

Alibaba said developers can now access its Qwen3.8 Max preview model through its Token Plan, Qoder and QoderWork platforms ahead of a broader open-weight release.

“Qwen3.8 is launching and going open-weight soon! With a massive 2.4T parameters, this model is continuously evolving. We believe it’s one of the most powerful model available today, compatible to leading frontier AI models , second only to Fable 5,” it said, referring to Anthropic PLC’s model in the post.

The preview comes shortly after Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8-trillion-parameter AI model last week that it said could go head-to-head with leading U.S. AI systems. The company said the model's full capabilities, including coding, reasoning and knowledge-based tasks, will become available when it is released as an open-source model on July 27.

Alibaba’s new model would join Moonshot’s model in the heavyweight class.

Veteran investor Michael Burry acknowledged the launch in a note on his Substack, saying, “Alibaba responds to Kimi with 2.4 trillion parameter Qwen3.8-Max-Preview which it says is better than every frontier model except Anthropic’s.”

He added details, saying that “The model previously on LMArena under the stealth name ‘Kaleb.’ It is very strong frontend generation, with an open-weight release coming soon. - Global availability is expected by the end of July.”

Meanwhile, Martin Varsavsky, a Google-backed serial entrepreneur, said on X that Alibaba’s model isn't just about the size but is also about the price pressure. “China understands that in AI, having a good model isn't enough. You have to flood the market with cheap, fast, and good-enough alternatives until the leaders' margins get squeezed,” he said.

“The race isn't won by whoever writes the most sophisticated regulation. It's won by whoever puts models into the hands of millions of developers and learns from their real-world use,” Varsavsky said.

BABA’s Apple Boost

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple Inc. had received regulatory approval to integrate Alibaba's Qwen AI into Apple Intelligence in China. The approval, granted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, clears the way for Apple to roll out its AI services in the country's largest smartphone market.

Alibaba said Qwen AI will power text and image recognition and generation features across iOS, iPadOS and macOS for users in China, marking a significant boost for both companies.

BABA Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BABA stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over 24 hours as message volumes surged more than 628% in the same time, according to platform data.

One user said, “$BABA continues pushing deeper into the global AI race with the upcoming release of Qwen3.8.” They added that the story is not just about the launch, but points to “Alibaba’s growing AI ecosystem across cloud, infrastructure, and developer adoption. Open-source AI is becoming a major battleground, and companies that can combine strong models with distribution may have a significant advantage.”

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Another user said, “This legendary catalyst is cooking hot over the weekend. Expect heavy institutional volume to aggressively front-run the tech sector and torch the shorts at the Monday opening bell!”

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BABA’s stock is down more than 26% year-to-date.

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