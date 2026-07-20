Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix to ‘Buy’, viewing its stock decline as a buying opportunity.

Phillip Securities cited subscriber strength, advertising growth and long-term earnings potential.

The firm’s price target suggests nearly 60% upside to the stock’s last close.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NFLX was ‘extremely bullish’.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has received an upgrade from Phillip Securities, which views the streaming giant’s recent stock pullback as a potential opportunity, citing subscriber momentum, pricing strength, advertising growth, and long-term earnings prospects as key drivers of further upside.

Why NFLX Is Facing Heat

The stock is emerging from its worst week in five months, shedding 6% after Netflix’s third-quarter guidance fell short of Wall Street estimates and signaled a slower pace than the company’s recent performance, raising concerns that its strongest expansion period may be fading.

Also, Netflix’s move to share engagement data only once a year, down from twice, along with weaker-than-expected revenue growth in North America, has pressured the stock.

Investors have also pointed to a less powerful content lineup in 2026 after major successes in previous years helped drive engagement. Netflix has expanded investments in live programming, podcasts, and licensed short-form content as it seeks to maintain audience attention.

Phillip Securities Sees Netflix Selloff As Buying Opportunity

Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix to ‘Buy’ from ‘Accumulate’, pointing to the streaming company’s share-price decline as a more appealing opportunity for investors. The brokerage kept its $110 price target unchanged, implying nearly a 60% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Analyst Helena Wang said the valuation reset after the stock’s downturn creates a more attractive risk-reward setup. The firm believes Netflix continues to benefit from steady subscriber momentum, stronger pricing capability, growing advertising revenue opportunities and one of the strongest profit profiles in the entertainment sector.

Netflix has shown no signs of weakening user engagement, according to the analyst’s assessment. Phillip Securities sees the company’s earnings expansion gaining momentum as its advertising business continues to develop and contribute more to overall revenue.

Netflix stock edged 0.07% lower, heading into Monday.

What Are NFLX Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. The stock has seen a 7.9% decline in message volume over the past week, with a 0.2% gain in watchers.

A user said, “Netflix being hated but based on estimated advertising revenue from earnings statements, they are building quite the business despite user growth slowing… nearing double digits as percent of revenue.”

Another user said, “I've been digging into $NFLX again, and I honestly think the market may be underestimating this business. If Netflix simply keeps executing the way it has, the numbers are compelling.”

NFLX stock has cratered 26% year to date.

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