According to a Bloomberg report, Tecnoglass filed a lawsuit in the New York federal court, stating that the short seller's report was based on fabricated documents sourced from a “hacktivist group.”

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) reportedly sued short seller Culper Research on Tuesday for defamation, following a report from Culper that stated the company had ties to the founders of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

