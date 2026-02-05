Teads is partnering with Google TV to expand its connected TV (CTV) HomeScreen advertising inventory.

The collaboration provides brands with premium access to one of the most visible placements on CTV, appearing as the first image users see.

Google TV aggregates more than 400,000 shows, films, and programs from over 10,000 apps.

Personalized recommendations create a valuable moment for HomeScreen advertising placements to capture consumer attention.

Teads (TEAD), an omnichannel outcomes platform, on Thursday announced a major partnership with Google TV to expand its connected TV (CTV) HomeScreen advertising inventory.

The collaboration could boost brands’ access to CTV placements, with a possibility of appearing as the first image users see when turning on their Google TV devices in the U.S. and the U.K.

Personalized Experiences Drive Engagement

Google TV aggregates more than 400,000 shows, films, and programs from over 10,000 apps, enabling a customized viewing experience for every user. Thus, Teads’ attempt to provide personalized recommendations could help capture consumer attention in HomeScreen advertising placements.

Following the update, Teads stock traded over 25% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

TEAD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 5, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Enhanced Opportunities

Teads pairs its media placements with Teads Studio, the company’s in-house creative team focused on designing storytelling across screens.

“Google TV offers exceptional reach and premium supply, and by pairing that with Teads’ creative and omnichannel capabilities, we’re able to bring brands a unique entry point that doesn’t just reach viewers - it commands attention and delivers premium quality." -Simon Klein, SVP Commercial Strategy CTV, Teads

Teads is an advertising platform that uses artificial intelligence to drive higher marketing results, partnering with publishers and advertisers. Since the launch of CTV HomeScreen in 2023, Teads has run over 4,000 campaigns across this inventory, reaching more than 500 million devices globally.

TEAD stock has declined by over 91% in the last 12 months.

