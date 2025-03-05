Target Stock In Focus Post-Q4 As Tariff Worries Loom, But Retail Sees A Buy Opportunity

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago

Target Stock In Focus Post-Q4 As Tariff Worries Loom, But Retail Sees A Buy Opportunity
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Target Corp rose 0.4% in after-hours trade on Tuesday after falling 3% earlier on potential impact of tariffs, following the company’s better-than-expected earnings, with retail sentiment turning bullish.

Target reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share at $2.41, above the consensus of $2.25. Its Q4 revenue came in at $30.92 billion, above estimates of $30.38 billion. 

The Q4 performance was credited to higher traffic, strong digital sales and improved discretionary performance. It posted Q4 comparable sales growth of 1.5%, with 8.7% growth in digital comparable sales. 
"Our team grew traffic and delivered better-than-expected sales and profitability in our biggest quarter of the year," said Brian Cornell, chair CEO of Target. 

"Results were led by strong performance in Beauty, Apparel, Entertainment, Sporting Goods and Toys. As we look ahead, our continued investments in digital capabilities, stores and supply chain combined with a focus on newness, value, speed and reliability will further differentiate our one-of-a-kind physical and digital shopping experience.”

However, Cornell also warned of higher prices, telling CNBC that steeper produce prices as a result of President Donald Trump's tariffs are likely in the next couple of days.  Mexico and Canada have both been slapped with 25% tariffs that could see prices rise for many commodities including strawberries, avocados and bananas, Cornell warned.

Target projected FY25 adjusted EPS between $8.80 and $9.80, compared to consensus of $8.70. Net sales growth is projected to grow around 1%, reflecting comparable sales growth to be around flat.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago. Message volume inched up in the ‘extremely high’ zone.
 

Screenshot 2025-03-05 at 10.49.19 AM.png TGT sentiment meter and message volume on March 5 as of 12:45 am ET

One bullish trader noted how buyers came in and “created a nice hammer” on Tuesday.



However, one bearish commenter called the tariffs ‘pointless’ that are worsening an 'economic catastrophe' not seen since the Great depression.



Target stock is down 13.3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Labcorp Gains Citi Upgrade While Quest Diagnostics Faces Downgrade On Margin Concerns — Retail Sentiment Mixed

Labcorp Gains Citi Upgrade While Quest Diagnostics Faces Downgrade On Margin Concerns — Retail Sentiment Mixed

Shipbuilding Stocks Rise After-Hours As Trump Reportedly Plans To Revive Industry: Retail Completely On Board

Shipbuilding Stocks Rise After-Hours As Trump Reportedly Plans To Revive Industry: Retail Completely On Board

Recent Stories

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines ddr

Trump ditches signature red tie for purple — A symbolic shift or mere style choice?

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You'll be amazed to know NTI

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon