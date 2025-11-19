The company stated that users will be able to purchase multiple items in a single transaction through ChatGPT.

Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday announced a partnership with OpenAI to roll out a new shopping experience for its customers through apps for ChatGPT.

The company revealed the partnership in its third-quarter (Q3) earnings report, noting that users will be able to purchase multiple items in a single transaction through ChatGPT.

Target shares were down by nearly 1% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

