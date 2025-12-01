The collaboration combines Nvidia AI and accelerated computing with Synopsys engineering software.

Nvidia (NVDA) on Monday announced a $2 billion investment in Synopsys (SNPS), part of an expanded strategic partnership aimed at accelerating design and engineering across semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors.

The agreement pairs Nvidia’s AI and accelerated computing capabilities with Synopsys’ engineering software to help teams design, simulate, and verify products faster. Nvidia’s investment is part of the broader collaboration.

Synopsys’ stock rose nearly 8% and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the company on the platform improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, while chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels.

Nvidia’s stock fell as much as 1.7% in pre-market trade amid weakness in the broader market. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ levels of chatter.

AI Tools To Streamline Engineering

Synopsys will leverage Nvidia’s CUDA-X libraries and AI-Physics tools to speed compute-intensive tasks, including chip design, molecular simulations, and optical or electromagnetic analyses.

The companies are also integrating Synopsys’ AgentEngineer with Nvidia’s AI stack, enabling automated workflows in electronic design and simulation. Nvidia Omniverse and Cosmos will be used to create precise virtual models for testing products in sectors such as robotics, energy, and healthcare.

The partnership aims to deliver these AI-driven solutions to engineering teams worldwide.

