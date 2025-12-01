Strategy added 130 Bitcoin to its holdings last week at an average price of $89,960 per coin.

Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) on Monday announced the formation of a $1.44 billion U.S. dollar reserve, and an increase in its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to 650,000.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the past week, the company added 130 BTC at an average price of $89,960 per coin. The total Bitcoin holdings were acquired for $48.38 billion, reflecting an average purchase price of $74,436 per bitcoin.

The announcement comes amid concerns that Strategy soon may be forced to sell some of its Bitcoin if the cryptocurrency market sell-off intensifies further and prices continue to fall. Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings were acquired for $48.38 billion, reflecting an average purchase price of $74,436 per bitcoin.

Conditions That Could Trigger Bitcoin Sale

CEO Phong Le outlined in a “What Bitcoin Did” podcast that Strategy could be forced to sell its core Bitcoin holdings under at least one set of circumstances.

First, the company’s stock would need to trade below 1x mNAV, meaning its market capitalization falls beneath the value of its Bitcoin holdings. Second, Strategy must be unable to raise new capital through equity or debt, indicating capital markets are either closed or prohibitively expensive.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: BTC Price Rebounds After ETF Flows Turn Positive – Solana Outperforms While Binance Coin, Ethereum Slide

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<