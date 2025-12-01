Lee also cited the end of the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening program, effective December 1, as a tailwind for U.S. equity markets.

Tom Lee, Managing Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors, reportedly predicted on Monday that the S&P 500 index could rally by nearly 7% from current levels, reaching up to 7,300 in December.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During an interview with CNBC, Lee stated that he remains bullish on equities and cryptocurrencies into year-end. “I think the biggest tailwind that’s going to emerge in the next couple of weeks is around the central bank. The Fed is set to cut in December,” Lee said.

He also listed the end of the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening program, effective December 1, as a tailwind for U.S. equity markets. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) October meeting revealed that “almost all” policy makers supported the central bank’s plan to halt the drawdown of its balance sheet from December 1.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<