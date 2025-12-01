Wallbox reached a deal with lenders and major shareholders to strengthen its capital structure by extending debt maturities and securing a €22.5 million liquidity boost.

Wallbox signed an indicative term sheet with Santander and CaixaBank, which hold about 65% of its debt, to refinance €55 million in existing loans into a new term loan due in 2030.

The commercial agreement is expected to cover around 85% of the company’s total debt.

Wallbox also plans to raise €10 million in new equity, with half expected from key shareholders.

Shares of Wallbox (WBX) gained nearly 4% in premarket trading on Monday, after the electric vehicle (EV) charging company reached an agreement to boost its capital structure.

WBX stock ended in the green in the previous four sessions.

Agreement To Increase Liquidity

Wallbox reached a commercial agreement with its core banking partners and major shareholders to strengthen its capital structure, which includes extending debt maturities and securing a €22.5 million ($26.2 million) liquidity injection.

The agreement comes after Wallbox signed an indicative term sheet with Santander and CaixaBank, which hold about 65% of its debt. The agreement would refinance €55 million of existing loans into a new term loan maturing in 2030, while also establishing a separate €63.2 million loan that will accrue payment-in-kind (PIK) interest.

The commercial agreement is expected to cover around 85% of the company’s total debt. Wallbox also plans to raise €10 million in new equity, with half expected from key shareholders. The company expects to complete negotiations and implement its new capital structure in the coming weeks through a Spanish restructuring plan.

“The combination of long-term debt refinancing, strengthened working capital facilities, and the planned equity contribution significantly enhances our liquidity and flexibility. These measures will give us a more resilient foundation to operate with stability and continue executing our business plan,” said Luis Boada, CFO of Wallbox.

In June, Wallbox announced a 20-for-1 reverse stock split, which saw every 20 WBX shares combined into one ordinary share.

$1 = €0.86

