American Eagle added about $200 million in market value following the announcement that it has partnered with Sydney Sweeney for its Fall 2025 campaign, targeting Gen Z customers.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) saw a 16,400% jump in retail user message volume on Stocktwits over the last seven days, following the apparel maker's announcement on Wednesday of a new jeans campaign featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

This campaign also contributed to a nearly $200 million increase in its market value over the last two days. Shares of American Eagle rose 2% in premarket trading on Friday.

Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory with an ‘extremely high’ chatter, according to Stocktwits data.

AEO sentiment and message volume July 25, 2025, as of 6:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

American Eagle announced that as part of its Fall 2025 campaign for its jeans brand, targeting Gen Z customers, it has teamed up with Sweeney.

Sweeney is known for her romantic comedy, “Anyone But You,” and comedy drama, “The White Lotus,” and has been a popular actor among Gen Z.

The campaign by American Eagle, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” is part of the company’s marketing efforts to boost sales significantly for its denim brand through the idea of “return to essential denim dressing.”

A bullish user on Stocktwits believes the stock could surge in the near term.

American Eagle is launching a limited-edition denim jacket inspired by Sydney’s on-set style, which will be available starting August 10 and retailing for $79.95.

The company, as part of the campaign, will also launch “The Sydney Jean,” a limited-run take on their fan-favorite Dreamy Drape franchise, produced in collaboration with Sweeney.

This campaign should help boost American Eagle’s fortunes, analysts have noted, as customers in the U.S. have become more mindful of their purchases of apparel and footwear, which fall under the non-essential or discretionary category.

The company had withdrawn its annual forecasts in May, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs would impact the apparel maker’s margins.

A Stocktwits user noted that American Eagle is hitting stride ahead of the back-to-school season, with Gen Z demand set to drive a wave of campus-ready purchases. Back-to-school is one of the most anticipated seasons for retailers, which helps boost sales as school- and college-going students shop for new apparel and footwear during this time.

