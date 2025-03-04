Super Micro Stock Bucks Trump Tariff-Induced Broader Market Weakness: Retail Persists With Bullish Stance

Super Micro stock plummeted from its March 8th all-time high of $122.90 as a slew of negative catalysts played out.

Super Micro Stock Bucks Trump Tariff-Induced Broader Market Weakness: Retail Persists With Bullish Stance
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) stock is poised to end higher for the first time in four sessions, defying the weakness in the broader market caused by worries about President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

After rising 12% last Wednesday in reaction to Super Micro becoming current with its financial reports filing, the stock moved downhill despite the positive news concerning a massive manufacturing capacity expansion. 

From $51.11 at the close of trading on Wednesday, the stock touched an intraday low of $34.51 on Tuesday, a drop of over 32%. Since then, the stock has fought its way back up. At last check, it traded 5.87% higher at $38.19.

The gains are especially significant as artificial intelligence (AI) frontrunner Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) was seen hugging the unchanged line. Super Micro is a key partner of Nvidia, supplying AI data center systems powered by Nvidia accelerator chips.  

On a negative note, a JPMorgan research report released Friday said Super Micro’s 10-K filing highlighted material internal control weaknesses and customer concentration risk,TheFly reported. 

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Super Micro stock remained ‘bullish’ (68/100), and message volume remained at ‘high’ levels. 

smci-sentiment.png SMCI sentiment and message volume March 4, as of 12:01 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher pointed to Super Micro’s rally and said the stock could build on gains when the market rebounds.

Another user prodded fellow retailers to accumulate more shares, expecting big news.

Super Micro stock plummeted from its March 8th all-time high of $122.90 as negative catalysts such as accounting issues, auditor resignation, delisting fears amid delays in filing financial reports with the SEC, and the Nasdaq 100 exclusion played out.

It fell to a low of $17.25 in mid-November but rebounded amid optimism over Trump’s re-election. 

The stock began to gather solid upward momentum in early February, rising as high as $66.44 on Feb. 19 on an intraday basis. But it has pulled back from that level since then.

For the year-to-date period, the stock is still up over 18%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

Marathon, Riot Stocks Slide As Bitcoin Dips Below $83K, February Mining Output Falls – Retail Stays Bullish

Marathon, Riot Stocks Slide As Bitcoin Dips Below $83K, February Mining Output Falls – Retail Stays Bullish

Honeywell To Acquire Pump Manufacturer Sundyne In $2.16B All-Cash Deal With Warburg Pincus — Retail’s Positive

Honeywell To Acquire Pump Manufacturer Sundyne In $2.16B All-Cash Deal With Warburg Pincus — Retail’s Positive

Recent Stories

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

Marathon, Riot Stocks Slide As Bitcoin Dips Below $83K, February Mining Output Falls – Retail Stays Bullish

Marathon, Riot Stocks Slide As Bitcoin Dips Below $83K, February Mining Output Falls – Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon